Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

