Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,486,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

