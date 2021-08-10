Eaton Vance Management Invests $27,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

