Eaton Vance Management Invests $28,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion and a PE ratio of -9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

