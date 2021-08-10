Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 378 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In related news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.