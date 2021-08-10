eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 52,414 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 148,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

