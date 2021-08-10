eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. eCash has a market capitalization of $990.72 million and $9.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00161258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00146440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.35 or 0.99563236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.79 or 0.00815321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,807,435,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.