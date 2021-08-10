EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,777 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after buying an additional 511,955 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 347,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

