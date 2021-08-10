ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.97.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.78.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -79.56%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

