Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 323,853 shares.The stock last traded at $17.16 and had previously closed at $16.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

