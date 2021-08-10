Edmp Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up about 3.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. 1,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

