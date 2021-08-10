EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.96.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

