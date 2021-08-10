Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.35 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:H traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. 8,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

