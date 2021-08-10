Eidelman Virant Capital Has $426,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204,078 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Navient were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 71,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,524. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.