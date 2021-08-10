Eidelman Virant Capital Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

