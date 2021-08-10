Eidelman Virant Capital Has $917,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 22,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,642. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.