Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $675,000 in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 9,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,378. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

