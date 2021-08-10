Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,000 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,107,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU traded up $19.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.79. 77,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.17. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

