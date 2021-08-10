Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 7,392 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group accounts for about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 4.27% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

