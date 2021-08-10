Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 242,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

