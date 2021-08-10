Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 242,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.