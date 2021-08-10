Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 54,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,387. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

