electroCore’s (ECOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 100.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of electroCore by 45.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 15.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

