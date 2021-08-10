Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

