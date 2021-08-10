Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.37 ($1.96). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 806,701 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ELM shares. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £856.30 million and a PE ratio of 105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.28.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

