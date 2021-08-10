Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.80 billion-$27.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.22 billion.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $267.89. 14,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,768. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

