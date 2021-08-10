Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $271.60 and last traded at $271.60, with a volume of 46450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.44.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

