Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

