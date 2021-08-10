Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,464 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

