Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $33,978,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,081. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

