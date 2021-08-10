Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in The Southern by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

NYSE SO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,616. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

