Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,257. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.