Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,672 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lydall as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

