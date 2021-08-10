Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on THQQF. Barclays began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $22.13 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

