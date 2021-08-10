Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) vs. GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Critical Review

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -86.21% -14.86% -13.88% GeoVax Labs -322.25% -40.69% -35.50%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 3 0 2.29 GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $65.86, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $122.47 million 7.44 -$36.17 million ($0.89) -50.67 GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 15.79 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company offers glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus, or HCV under the MAVYRET and MAVIRET names. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

