Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on September 1st

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.07. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.12.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

