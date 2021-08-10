Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$675.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.