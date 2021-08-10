Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

NYSE ENR opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

