Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ERII stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

