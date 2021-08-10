EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

ENLC opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.