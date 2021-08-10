Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.76 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

