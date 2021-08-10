Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.03.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. 396,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

