EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $68,454.52 and $31,593.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00855797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040098 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.