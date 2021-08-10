Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 155.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

EPZM stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

