Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.