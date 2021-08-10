Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici Acquires 1,300 Shares

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,117.40.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

