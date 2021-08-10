Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici Acquires 1,300 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,117.40.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.