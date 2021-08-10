Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.14. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

