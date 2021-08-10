Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

EQX stock opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

