Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 20th

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Equitable has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

