Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

