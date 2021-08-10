Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

